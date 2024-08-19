Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 222,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2,810.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Investar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Investar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Further Reading

