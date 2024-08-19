Investors Purchase Large Volume of LivePerson Call Options (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 1,813 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares in the company, valued at $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,696 shares of company stock valued at $220,795. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.32.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

