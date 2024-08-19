iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.26

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 24390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

