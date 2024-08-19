iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.89

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.89 and last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 14653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

