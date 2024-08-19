iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.03

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 6198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

