iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. 204,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

