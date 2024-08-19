iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.