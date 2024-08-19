iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.98

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 79296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

