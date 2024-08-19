iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

EFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 405,302 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

