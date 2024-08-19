iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. 176,893 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

