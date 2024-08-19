iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. 185,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.