iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $107.90. 552,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.