iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.26. 27,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,983. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

