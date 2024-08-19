iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,784. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

