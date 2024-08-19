iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.19

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.19 and last traded at C$35.18, with a volume of 68950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.10.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.38.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
