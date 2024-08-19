iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Lowered by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

