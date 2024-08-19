iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.67

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 6135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

