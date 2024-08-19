Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

