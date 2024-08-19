Jean F. Holloway Sells 2,383 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $61,386.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artivion by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artivion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.