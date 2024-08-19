Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.20. 1,681,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

