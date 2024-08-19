Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.