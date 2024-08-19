JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.62. 630,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,167,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $616.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

