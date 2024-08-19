JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,635. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $618.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

