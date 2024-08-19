JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 246,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.62. 630,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,167,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

