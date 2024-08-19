Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

