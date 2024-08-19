Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 739,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 21,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,173. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $727.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $18,618,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 682,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,238 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 615,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

