Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,307,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $550,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $418.47 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.44.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

