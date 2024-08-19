KeyCorp Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $235.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Trading Up 5.1 %

GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.