Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.