Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $2.47 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $626.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

