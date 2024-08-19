Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:KC opened at $2.47 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $626.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
