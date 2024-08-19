KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 98,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,630,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,526,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

