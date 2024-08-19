Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $33.40 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00037447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,312,708 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

