Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.