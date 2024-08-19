Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $70,315.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $70,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,668.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.16 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

