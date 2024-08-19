Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LARK opened at $19.74 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

