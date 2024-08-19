Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Director Acquires C$87,500.00 in Stock

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$171.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries Inc has a 52-week low of C$123.91 and a 52-week high of C$175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

