Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) Director Acquires C$87,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.AGet Free Report) Director Luc Doyon acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$175.00 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$171.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -0.16. Lassonde Industries Inc has a 52-week low of C$123.91 and a 52-week high of C$175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.