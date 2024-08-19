Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leafly Stock Performance
Shares of LFLYW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. 1,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About Leafly
