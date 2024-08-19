Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,644,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,811.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

