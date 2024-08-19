Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $20.97. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 559,384 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

