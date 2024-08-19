Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.69. 899,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

