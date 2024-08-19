Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lineage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lineage

Shares of Lineage stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 372,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,389. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.