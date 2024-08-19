Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.94. 29,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,515 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

