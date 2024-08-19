Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

HD stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $363.69. 899,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

