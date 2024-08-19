Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.80. 506,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

