Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.97. 3,201,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,939. The stock has a market cap of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.