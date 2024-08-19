Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Buys 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 178,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.