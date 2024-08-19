Maker Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Maker token can now be bought for $1,901.89 or 0.03250076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $37.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,366 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

