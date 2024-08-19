Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 5,416 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 771,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,936 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.4% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,214,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $510,776,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $418.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.44. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

