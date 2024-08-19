Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $534.93 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

