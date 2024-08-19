MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

